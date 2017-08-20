Josh Kelly says playing Geelong just before the finals is exactly what GWS need. (AAP)

Greater Western Sydney coach Leon Cameron and in-demand midfielder Josh Kelly say travelling to Geelong will be the perfect tune-up for their AFL finals tilt.

AFL qualifying final hosting rights will be up for grabs in Geelong with Greater Western Sydney young gun Josh Kelly calling it the perfect preparation for September.

Saturday's meeting between the Cats and Giants is the clear highlight of the final round of the regular season.

The winner will finish in the top two, securing themselves a home game in week one of the finals.

GWS could yet snatch the minor premiership if Adelaide slip up against West Coast.

A Geelong victory would almost certainly ensure both sides return to Simonds Stadium for a far more meaningful rematch a fortnight later.

"A huge challenge. Leading into finals, it's probably the perfect game for us," Kelly said after collecting a club-record 43 disposals in the Giants' 12.9 (81)-9.6 (60) win over over West Coast.

"It's going to be a real competitive one and we're looking forward to it."

In terms of the regular season, GWS coach Leon Cameron suggested it "can't get any bigger".

"They're a terrific team. We know what we're going to get at their home ground, it'll be a packed house and they play really well there," he said.

"They deserve to be in the top four, like we deserve to be in the top four.

"There's a lot hanging on the game. It's a great opportunity for us to represent our footy club in the right manner."

Kelly, who continues to increase his value as clubs swarm with lucrative offers, was sporting a cut above his eye following a nasty collision with Eagles key forward Josh Kennedy.

Kelly returned to the field shortly after he was cleaned up in the final-quarter marking contest, indicating after the game he was feeling fine.

Cameron suggested the in-demand midfielder should be right to face the Cats.

"He seems OK," Cameron said.

"But we'll keep monitoring him during the week because he obviously got hit on the head.

"We'll make sure he is looked after in the early part of the week but, touch wood, hopefully he's fine for next Saturday."

Cameron was relieved to edge the Eagles and bank the four premiership points that guaranteed his side a double chance in the finals.

But he admitted the Giants' "ball use was pretty ordinary at times" during the 21-point win.