North Melbourne coach Brad Scott says they are asking for trouble if they try to manipulate their way to the AFL wooden spoon.

The loser of North Melbourne's match against Brisbane next Saturday will "win" the wooden spoon.

Far more importantly, that also means the top pick in the national draft.

It inevitably led to another question for Scott about how desperate North are to beat the Lions.

"Do I need to say it again and again and again every single week? Yes, we are desperate to win," he said after Sunday's 49-point loss to St Kilda.

"What we are trying to do, we're trying to set a platform for the future and that doesn't come through one draft pick or another.

"It comes through setting the standards that you want everyone to adhere to, a level of competitiveness that is infectious throughout the club.

"I firmly believe that if you think you can manipulate things to try and get a slightly better player than another, then that will come back to bite you at some point."

Scott said any of the top picks in the draft are likely to become top AFL players.

"We value the competitiveness and the values of our football club much higher than three differences in the draft," he said.

North have only won five games this season, but they have been competitive.

It comes after their much-publicised decision last year to cut loose experienced players Brent Harvey, Michael Firrito, Drew Petrie and Nick Dal Santo.

"You have to almost ask yourself isolated questions - are you happy with 10 debutants, 12 new players and are you happy with what they've shown? That's yes," Scott said.

"Am I happy with the competitiveness that we've shown throughout the year? Yep - as a foundation, that's been really positive.

"Am I happy with winning five games? No way, and no one at North Melbourne ever will be."