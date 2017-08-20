Jared Waerea-Hargreaves is free to play for Sydney Roosters in their NRL clash with Cronulla, escaping suspension for a late elbow on Saturday.

Sydney Roosters prop Jared Waerea-Hargreaves is set to escape suspension for his late and errant elbow to Wests Tigers five-eighth Tuimoala Lolohea's head.

The New Zealand Test forward has been charged by the match review panel with grade one dangerous contact to the head or neck over the incident during Saturday's win over the Tigers.

But he can avoid a ban with an early guilty plea, leaving him free to play in the Roosters' crucial clash with Cronulla on Saturday.

Tigers winger David Nofoaluma received a similar charge and outcome from the game for an incident with Ryan Matterson.

Cronulla stars James Maloney and Wade Graham can accept fines for grade one offences for tripping and a careless high tackle respectively against North Queensland.