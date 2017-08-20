Spanish King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia pay their respect to the victims outside the Liceu Theatre in Barcelona. (EFE)

Spaniards put on a united front while mourning the victims of the Barcelona terror attacks, as the hunt for a Moroccan man continues.

Spanish police on Saturday hunted for a Moroccan man suspected of carrying out one of two terror attacks that killed 14 people, injured 120 more and plunged the country into shock and grief.

Two days after the assaults that struck Barcelona and the nearby seaside town of Cambrils, Spaniards put on a defiant front while mourning the victims, with crowds out in force to greet King Felipe and Queen Letizia as they arrived to pay homage to those killed in the attacks.

Spain's King visits memorial in Las Ramblas

Slogans like "Las Ramblas is crying but alive" were seen on shop windows, while taxis drove down in a convoy, sounding their horns and with "We're not afraid" plastered on their windows.

"People are coming here like they are seeking comfort from others," said Sergio Lopez, 36, whose family runs a kiosk on the main tourist thoroughfare.

And just under 100,000 spectators at Barcelona's homeground Camp Nou are expected to turn up on Sunday to watch their team kick off their first game of the season with a minute's silence.

As investigators scrambled to piece together the attacks, Interior Minister Juan Ignacio Zoido said the cell behind the carnage had been "dismantled," though local authorities took a more cautious tone.

Police said they had cast a dragnet for 22-year-old Younes Abouyaaqoub, who media reports say was the driver of a van that smashed into people on Barcelona's busy Las Ramblas boulevard on Thursday.

Just hours later, a similar attack struck in the seaside town of Cambrils early Friday. Police shot and killed the five attackers in Cambrils, some of whom were wearing fake explosive belts.

The Islamic State (IS) group claimed responsibility for the operation, as well as for a knife attack that wounded seven in Russia on Saturday.

In Finland, meanwhile, police said a stabbing spree by a Moroccan asylum-seeker on Friday that left two dead was being treated as a terrorist incident.

RELATED Police investigate Finland stabbing as terror attack: police Police are now investigating a stabbing spree in Finland that left two people dead as a terrorist attack, police said Saturday, identifying the suspect as an 18-year-old Moroccan citizen.

'I hope he's innocent'

The IS group's claim of responsibility for the attack in Spain is believed to be their first in the country, but the method of using vehicles as weapons follows other assaults commandeered or inspired by the group, including in Berlin, London and Paris.

The terror cell in Spain reportedly comprised at least 12 young men, some of them teenagers.

Investigators have been homing in on the small town of Ripoll, at the foot of the Pyrenees, where many of the suspects - including Abouyaaqoub - lived.

On Saturday, police raided the apartment of an imam, Abdelbaki Es Satty, according to his flatmate who gave his name only as Nourddem.

But Spanish daily El Pais, quoting police sources, said the imam might have been one of those killed in an explosion in a home in Alcanar, about 200 kilometres (120 miles) south of Barcelona, where the alleged jihadists were believed to have been building bombs.

A waiter at a Ripoll cafe told AFP he had served beers to some of the suspects numerous times, most recently just two days ago.

"They came to have beer at another bar in the square where I used to work," the waiter said on condition of anonymity.

Security camera captures Barcelona van

Most of the suspects are children of Moroccan immigrants, including Ripoll-born Moussa Oukabir, 17, one of five suspects shot dead in the Cambrils attack. His older brother, Driss, counts among the four arrested.

Back in Morocco, Moussa and Driss's father Said broke down, surrounded by relatives.

"We're under shock, completely devastated," he told AFP, saying Moussa had been studying "normally" at school while Driss worked "honestly".

"I hope they will say he's innocent ... I don't want to lose my two sons."

Minute's silence for Spain attack victims

Bigger plans

Police said they believed the suspects were planning a much larger attack.

"They were preparing one or several attacks in Barcelona, and an explosion in Alcanar stopped this as they no longer had the material they needed to commit attacks of an even bigger scope," said Josep Lluis Trapero of Catalonia's police.

RELATED Suspects planned bigger attack in Barcelona: Police Police reveal the suspects in the Spanish terror attack 'had the material they needed to commit attacks on an even bigger scope'.

Security forces were seen removing dozens of gas canisters from the house in Alcanar on Friday.

And as the hunt for Abouyaaqoub gathered pace, a white van linked to the attacks was found in Spain, said French authorities, who had earlier been warned by their Spanish colleagues that the vehicle may have crossed into France.

Security ramped up

Victims of the attack came from three dozen countries including Algeria, Australia, China, France, Ireland, Peru and Venezuela, reflecting Barcelona's status as Spain's most popular tourist destination.

Fifty-four people are still in hospital, including 12 in critical condition, Catalan emergency services said.

With the peak summer tourism season still in full swing, the Spanish government ordered security ramped up in crowded places, though it kept the terror threat level at four out of a maximum five, Zoido said.

Spain's tourism sector has been vital to its economic recovery, and because it has until now been spared the recent wave of extremist attacks, it has recorded a surge as visitors shunned more restive destinations such as Tunisia and Egypt.

But the country is no stranger to jihadist attacks.

In March 2004 it was hit by what remains Europe's deadliest attack, when bombs on commuter trains in Madrid killed 191 people in an assault claimed by Al Qaeda-inspired extremists.

Spain has also grappled with a decades-long campaign of violence waged by Basque separatist group ETA, which declared a ceasefire only in 2011.