Signout
Just a week after Melbourne's Yarra council voted for changes to Australia Day, the City of Darebin has followed suit.
Source:
AAP
2 HOURS AGO 

A second Melbourne council has voted in favour of making changes to Australia Day, including the rescheduling of citizenship ceremonies.

The inner-northern City of Darebin on Monday night backed a motion to hold community celebrations on a date to be agreed other than January 26 and which are inclusive of indigenous people, just a week after fellow Yarra City Council voted for similar changes.

"We formally recognised that January 26 is not an inclusive date for our national celebration," Mayor Kim Le Cerf said.

Advertisement