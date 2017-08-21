Just a week after Melbourne's Yarra council voted for changes to Australia Day, the City of Darebin has followed suit.

A second Melbourne council has voted in favour of making changes to Australia Day, including the rescheduling of citizenship ceremonies.

The inner-northern City of Darebin on Monday night backed a motion to hold community celebrations on a date to be agreed other than January 26 and which are inclusive of indigenous people, just a week after fellow Yarra City Council voted for similar changes.

"We formally recognised that January 26 is not an inclusive date for our national celebration," Mayor Kim Le Cerf said.