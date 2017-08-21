Veteran prop Jacob Lillyman has probably played his last NRL game for the Warriors after suffering injury in their 36-18 loss to South Sydney.
Lillyman left the game in Sydney on Friday with a suspected torn bicep and is set to add to a sizeable injury list at the beleaguered club heading into Sunday's final home match against Manly. Their season ends a week later away to Wests Tigers.
The 33-year-old Queensland front rower isn't contracted beyond this year, meaning his ninth season at the Warriors is likely to be his last.
Canterbury-bound playmaker Kieran Foran is also in doubt this week after suffering a back injury.
Assistant coach Andrew McFadden says a decision is yet to be made on the pair.
"It doesn't look good for Jacob at the moment - suspected torn bicep," McFadden told NZME.
"We will get scans to confirm that but it is very unlikely he will play any further part in the season.
"Kieran - not sure at the moment. It is a back injury so we will just have to wait and see how it responds."
McFadden admitted the Warriors were at the "bare bones" of their roster and said a lack of forward depth was exposed in their second-half slump against the Rabbitohs - their seventh successive loss.