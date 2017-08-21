Jacob Lillyman may well have played his last game for the Warriors. (AAP)

A suspected torn bicep has probably ended a nine-year NRL career at the Warriors for Queensland prop Jacob Lillyman.

Veteran prop Jacob Lillyman has probably played his last NRL game for the Warriors after suffering injury in their 36-18 loss to South Sydney.

Lillyman left the game in Sydney on Friday with a suspected torn bicep and is set to add to a sizeable injury list at the beleaguered club heading into Sunday's final home match against Manly. Their season ends a week later away to Wests Tigers.

The 33-year-old Queensland front rower isn't contracted beyond this year, meaning his ninth season at the Warriors is likely to be his last.

Canterbury-bound playmaker Kieran Foran is also in doubt this week after suffering a back injury.

Assistant coach Andrew McFadden says a decision is yet to be made on the pair.

"It doesn't look good for Jacob at the moment - suspected torn bicep," McFadden told NZME.

"We will get scans to confirm that but it is very unlikely he will play any further part in the season.

"Kieran - not sure at the moment. It is a back injury so we will just have to wait and see how it responds."

McFadden admitted the Warriors were at the "bare bones" of their roster and said a lack of forward depth was exposed in their second-half slump against the Rabbitohs - their seventh successive loss.