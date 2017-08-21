West Coast will need either Fremantle or Collingwood to spring an upset this week if they are to have any chance of reaching the AFL finals.

West Coast defender Elliot Yeo concedes the team has only themselves to blame for the "crap" position they find themselves in ahead of Sunday's crunch AFL clash with Adelaide.

The Eagles dropped to ninth spot following last week's fighting loss to GWS, and they'll need to rely on other results falling their way if they are to sneak into the finals.

If Collingwood spring an upset against Melbourne on Saturday, it would open the door for West Coast to snare a top-eight berth.

The other way West Coast can springboard into the finals is for Fremantle to knock off Essendon at Etihad Stadium.

If the door opens, West Coast will still need to beat the ladder-leading Crows at Domain Stadium on Sunday.

That looms as a major challenge in itself given the Crows' hot form this season.

West Coast have lost a series of close games this year, with their final-quarter fadeouts costing them dearly.

Yeo said they only had themselves to blame for the current predicament the team is facing.

"I think most of the boys know what we need to get into the eight," Yeo said on Monday.

"It's one of those things that we'll just have to wait and see and it's a crap position to be in.

"But I suppose that's how it all unfolds and we've got ourselves to blame."

Last year, the Western Bulldogs won the flag from seventh spot.

If West Coast do sneak into the finals, Yeo isn't giving up hope of emulating the Bulldogs' feats.

"If we beat the Crows and we do end up getting into finals, we'll go in pretty confident in the finals series knowing that we've taken it up to GWS," Yeo said.

"All the boys are pretty up and about and ready for the fight this week.

"I think we are strong enough to be able to match it to the top teams, it's just that we've fallen away in the dying stages of the last quarter."

Sunday's match will be the final AFL clash at Subiaco Oval before the move to the new 60,000-seat Perth Stadium next year.