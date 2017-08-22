Young spinner Ashton Agar has potential to be a genuine Test allrounder, coach Darren Lehmann says. (AAP)

Australian coach Darren Lehmann has backed Ashton Agar to take his game to the next level and become a genuine Test allrounder.

The left-arm spinner is in the box seat to partner Nathan Lyon for Sunday's first Test against Bangladesh in Dhaka.

With Steve O'Keefe dumped for the two-Test series despite his heroics in India, Agar's ability with the bat is a key consideration when compared to uncapped legspinner Mitchell Swepson.

Lehmann indicated as much when asked about Agar's return to the squad, four years after he famously scored 98 as a teenaged No.11 in the 2013 Ashes series in England.

"His length is a lot better, obviously he had a good Shield season last year," Lehmann said.

"Young Swepson is a good prospect as a legspinner, obviously (Jon) Holland back home has bowled well.

"It's really tight between all the spinners but Ashton himself has batted really well, he's a gun fielder and he's got his length right with the ball, so we're really pleased for him."

Both Agar and Swepson were part of Australia's squad in India and had the chance to take notes on how to spin their way to success on the subcontinent.

The 23-year-old Agar will be eager to return to national duties after not representing Australia in any format since March last year.

And if he can repay the faith of selectors and justify their decision to dump O'Keefe, Agar will undoubtedly be well-placed for a maiden home Ashes series in the summer.

"Steven was excellent over there (in India) but we've decided to go with Ashton," Lehmann said.

"He's got the all-round game and hopefully he'll take it to the next level so if we wanted to play three quicks he could bat up the order, for example.

"He gives us a lot of flexibility in that way."