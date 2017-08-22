Boris Becker is expected to be named head of men's tennis at the sport's governing body in Germany.

Three-times Wimbledon winner Boris Becker is poised to be named the new head of men's tennis at the German tennis federation, sources close to the announcement told dpa.

The German tennis federation has announced a press conference with Becker for Wednesday.

"I think he can achieve a lot," former federation president Georg von Waldenfels told dpa on Tuesday.

The 49-year-old Becker worked as Novak Djokovic's coach for three years until parting ways in December.

Becker, who in June denied via his lawyer that he was bankrupt, will be superior to German Davis Cup captain Michael Kohlmann, media reports say.

Becker was Davis Cup captain in 1997 and previously said a return to that role did not appeal.

Former Fed Cup captain Barbara Rittner is taking on the role of head of women's tennis at the German federation, the sources added, with Jens Gerlach now Fed Cup captain.