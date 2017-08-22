Signout
Hunter Valley schoolgirl Hannah Rye, who made national headlines when she was taken to her school formal by footy star Trent Hodkinson, has died.
1 HOUR AGO  UPDATED 18 MINS AGO

Hannah Rye, the terminally ill teenager who made national headlines when she was escorted to her school formal by NRL player Trent Hodkinson, has died.

The 15-year-old died over the weekend, the Daily Telegraph reported, a month after the Newcastle Knights halfback escorted her to the Year 10 winter formal at Kurri Kurri High School in NSW's Hunter region.

The pair had been close since meeting at John Hunter Children's Hospital in 2016 where Hannah was being treated for Ewing sarcoma cancer.

A supplied image of Newcastle Knights player Trent Hodkinson (right) with terminally ill teenager Hannah Rye to her Year 10 formal at Kurri Kurri High School

School principal Tracey Breese said last month the event was specifically arranged due to the seriousness of Hannah's illness, given "she will not be here" for the traditional end-of-year formal.

"She was floating, just floating. She said at the end of the night 'I just don't want it to end'," Ms Breese said.

"Trent was just the consummate gentleman."

