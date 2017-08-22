Lebanon team in Rugby League World Cup has different motive

SBS World News Radio: Lebanon will make its second appearance at the Rugby League World Cup, being held later this year in Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea.The Lebanese side will feature a number of experienced National Rugby League players.

They say they plan to use the tournament as a platform to change perceptions about their culture.

Robbie Farah, Michael Lichaa and Tim Mannah have played a combined 548 National Rugby League matches.

But when they line up for Lebanon in this year's Rugby League World Cup, Robbie Farah says they will be looking to make a statement both on and off the field.

"Without sugar-coating* it, there are times that, in this country, the Lebanese community does get a bad name and has been in the media for all the wrong reasons. So, we've got an opportunity to be in the media for the right reasons and send out some positive messages."

Michael Lichaa says the Lebanese community contributes far more good than the wider community realises and the World Cup offers a chance to expose that.

"Show a different side to the Lebanese community, I guess. Obviously, it's not always portrayed as the best, but 99.9 per cent of the Lebanese community is awesome and does a lot of good things in the community, and it will be good to get out there and not just play the games, but just the whole feeling around the camp and things like that. I think it will be awesome."

Tim Mannah says the opportunity is an important one.

"I think it's also important that we send a message to the rest of the country about what our culture's really like. And, as I said before, in the past, a small minority's really affected the way, as a country, we look at Lebanon as a whole, and I think it's a good chance to kind of show a lot more of our hospitality, our friendly nature, and really show everyone, you know, the really good qualities of our nationality."

The team plans to visit Lebanon after the tournament.

Tim Mannah says it will be a chance for the players to learn more about their heritage.

"I want to learn a lot more about the villages my parents come from and a bit more about the history of, you know, where they're from and their upbringing. And I think it's a really awesome opportunity we have to represent Lebanon and really put it on the map, I guess, in terms of Rugby League."

Robbie Farah says he is particularly looking forward to engaging with the Lebanese community in Australia.

"Allow some young Lebanese kids to really dream, you know, about growing up, and providing them with a pathway for something to do in their life. And Rugby League can be one of those pathways."

The Cedars kick off their World Cup campaign against France in Canberra on October the 29th.