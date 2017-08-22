Ten Network says it did not tell shareholders that James Packer was pulling the plug on his financial support because it was not material to its share price.

Ten says it first learned on May 2 that Mr Packer's Consolidated Press Holdings would not support a new funding deal - before the network's shares were placed in a trading halt on June 13 after fellow backers Bruce Gordon and Lachlan Murdoch told Ten they were also ending their support.

Responding to an ASX query on Tuesday, Ten said it believed the market had never assumed Mr Packer would continue his backing and that it had never told shareholders he would do so.