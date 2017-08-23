German tennis legend Boris Becker is the new head of German Tennis. (AAP)

Boris Becker has been announced as the new head of German tennis.

Former world No.1 and Wimbledon champion Boris Becker has been given the task of revitalising men's tennis in Germany, the governing body DTB confirmed on Wednesday.

"I am very happy to be able to announce that the DTB has reached another milestone," DTB president Ulrich Klaus told a news conference in Frankfurt.

"Boris Becker will immediately take over the function of head of men's tennis and be responsible for the whole men's side."

Becker will be tasked with improving Germany's position in the Davis Cup while setting direction in youth development.

Barbara Rittner, the Fed Cup captain, is take on the same role in the women's side of the game.

Becker, who won six grand slams as a player, was also a former Davis Cup coach for Germany from 1997 to 1999 but had an uneasy relationship with the federation.

The 49-year-old had a hugely successful spell coaching former world No.1 Novak Djokovic from 2013 to 2016, a period in which the Serb won six of his 12 grand slam titles.

However, Becker was declared bankrupt by a court in London in June after failing to pay a long-standing debt to UK-based private bankers since 2015.