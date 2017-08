Greater Western Sydney's Steve Johnson and Rory Lobb are both in the mix to face Geelong, with coach Leon Cameron saying he faces some tough decisions.

Steve Johnson is no guarantee to play Saturday's AFL blockbuster but his intimate knowledge of Geelong may be rewarded with a recall.

Greater Western Sydney coach Leon Cameron admits retiring small forward Johnson is no longer an automatic selection at the club.

Cameron says he faces some tough decisions this week, with Johnson (knee) and Rory Lobb (groin) set to be available for the match.