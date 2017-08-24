Rapper Joey Bada$$ performs on stage at the Pier Six Concert Pavilion on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Baltimore. (Invision)

For a young American rapper whose debut single was called 'Unorthodox,' Joey Bada$$ isn't one to accept conventional wisdom.

The 22-year-old Brooklyn Hip Hop artist on Monday shared a series of Tweets claiming he was gazing into the sky without special glasses as the United States witnessed its first coast-to-coast total eclipse in nearly a century.

Joey Bada$$, who uses his profile to tackle social issues within the United States, has since canceled three shows starting Wednesday as he complained about his vision.

"This ain't the first solar eclipse and I'm pretty sure our ancestors ain't have no fancy eyewear. Also pretty sure they ain't all go blind," he tweeted.

But he also said that he was seeing in different colors. He said his three shows -- in Cleveland, Chicago and Toronto -- were canceled due to "unforeseen circumstances" and hinted that his vision was to blame.

Following the announcement to cancel the shows the rapper again turned to social media with an ambiguous message to his fans.

"Seeing double, stacking triple," he tweeted Wednesday, using hip-hop slang for cashing in.

The rapper - whose latest album, "All-Amerikkkan Bada$$," tackles racism, mass incarceration and other issues facing the United States - had unlikely company in his defiance at staring at the eclipse.

Joey Bada$$ has yet to confirm he has cancelled the shows due to his eyesight.

President Donald Trump, known for shunning experts, also looked into the sky without protection as cameras were on him, but only briefly. He has not reported any vision issues since.