Mo Farah celebrates after winning his final track race at the Diamond League meet in Switzerland. (AAP)

Mo Farah has finished his track career like so many races before with victory in the 5000m at the Diamond League meet in Zurich.

Mo Farah has won the final track race of his career by the skin of his teeth, clinching a dramatic 5000m win after three chasing rivals collided with each other as they approached the finish line.

The quadruple Olympic champion led down the final straight but world champion Muktar Edris came powering through and appeared set to sneak victory on the line.

But Edris fell to the ground after being clipped from behind by American Paul Chelimo, in turn tripping Ethiopian Yomif Kejelcha on the outside.

Chelimo stumbled over the line in second and Edris's momentum took him over in third.

Farah, beaten by Edris in the final of the 5000m at the world titles in London two weeks ago, will run marathons from next year.

"I wanted to win, and it is amazing that I have won, but it was hard work," he said.

"I will miss the track, the people, my fans.

"I have enjoyed running in stadiums for a lot of years, but now first of all I will enjoy being with my family."