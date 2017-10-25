James Packer's return to the board at Crown Resorts adds interest to the casinos operator's AGM this year, as does a new problem.

This year's Crown Resorts annual general meeting will be a very different occasion to last year's shareholder event: it will feature returned billionaire James Packer as a director, a different chairman, a changed company focus, and a new problem.

At the last AGM in October, 2016, Robert Rankin was the casino operator's chairman, Rowen Craigie was chief executive, and Mr Packer, Crown's biggest shareholder, had quit the board.

Crown still had joint-venture casinos in Macau - but profits were falling - and was seeking to demerge some of its international assets so that the market could better appreciate the value of the Australian assets, primarily the casinos in Melbourne and Perth, and the six-star casino-hotel development project at Barangaroo in Sydney.

But just days before the 2016 AGM, Crown was rocked by the detention of some of its employees in China for alleged gambling crimes.

From there, events continued in dramatic fashion.

Crown dropped the demerger plans, sold its interests in China, chief executive Rowen Craigie and chairman Robert Rankin departed, John Alexander became executive chairman, and Mr Packer returned to the board.

This Thursday's AGM will also be different because Crown is faced with a new problem: last week the company was rocked by allegations of misconduct made against it in federal parliament.

Independent MP Andrew Wilkie used parliamentary privilege to allege that Crown had tampered with gaming machines to increase profits.

It was also alleged that Crown allowed the use of illicit drugs at the casino, covered up domestic violence, and had avoided scrutiny by the money movement watchdog AUSTRAC of transactions over $10,000.

Crown came out swinging against the allegations earlier this week and may face more questions on the matter from shareholders at the AGM.

Crown took out full-page advertisements in newspapers to "emphatically reject" allegations by Mr Wilkie, challenging the MP to report any information he had to proper authorities.

Mr Alexander accused Mr Wilkie of playing political games and added that Mr Wilkie's inferences and commentary were deeply offensive to Crown, its directors and staff.

Research house Morningstar says the allegations against Crown top a tumultuous 12 months for the casinos operator and, if true, could have adverse consequences for the company.

Mr Packer's re-appearance on the Crown board after departing in December, 2015, will add interest to this year's AGM.

Mr Packer, who owns 48.5 per cent of Crown, has been much in the news for his relationship - now ended - with singer Mariah Carey, and for allegations that he gave gifts Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his family.

Mr Packer rejoined the Crown board in August, 2017 - around the time the last of the company's 19 current and former employees detained in China were released.

At Thursday's AGM - held at Crown's flagship Melbourne casino - Mr Packer will be among those directors retiring and standing for re-election.