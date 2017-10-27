The High Court has handed down its verdict on the seven politicians embroiled in the dual citizenship saga.

Five federal MPs including Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce have been disqualified from sitting in parliament, following a High Court decision.

Mr Joyce will face a by-election in his seat of New England, putting the Turnbull government's one-seat majority at risk.

Also disqualified were cabinet minister Fiona Nash, former Greens senators Scott Ludlam and Larissa Waters, and One Nation senator Malcolm Roberts.

Former cabinet minister Matt Canavan and crossbencher Nick Xenophon were found not to be disqualified.

Section 44 of Australia's constitution bans anyone holding dual citizenship from sitting in parliament, in a section aimed at ensuring MPs do not hold split allegiances.

Here's how the high court judgement unfolded earlier:

Barnaby Joyce

Status: Disqualified

Mr Joyce has been disqualified for parliament and is set to face a by-election in the NSW seat of New England. The High Court has ruled there should be a by-election in the seat, scheduled for December 2.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Nationals leader announced on August 14 he was a New Zealand citizen by descent of his father, who was born there. The highest profile of all the seven politicians, the fate of the Turnbull government’s one-seat parliamentary majority rested on the ruling on Mr Joyce.

Fiona Nash

Status: Disqualified

The Deputy Nationals leader announced to the Senate she would be referring herself to the High Court after finding out she held British citizenship by descent of her father.

There could be a recount of NSW Senate votes. Senator Nash's Senate seat is now likely go to the next person on the NSW Coalition ticket who in this case is the Liberal Hollie Hughes.

Matt Canavan

Status: Eligible

The Queensland senator was forced to resign from cabinet after announcing on July 25 he held Italian dual citizenship. Senator Canavan said his mother applied for the citizenship without his knowledge nor consent more than a decade ago. He will now remain in parliament and could get his cabinet post back.

Malcolm Roberts

Status: Disqualified

The Indian-born senator was referred to the High Court on August 9 by One Nation leader Pauline Hanson amid questions about his status. Senator Roberts was born to a Welsh fathe and the main problem was whether or not he took “reasonable steps” to renounce his British citizenship by descent.

In an interim decision in September, the High Court found he was a British citizen by descent at the time he nominated to become a One Nation senator last year.

Senator Roberts insists he always believed he was an Australian citizen, but the court found an email he sent to the UK Home Office was not effective in renounciation. In one email to British authorities before the election, Senator Roberts wrote: "Am I still a British citizen?"

Nick Xenophon

Status: Eligible

Senator Xenophon will be quitting parliament despite the court ruling in his favour. There will likely be a casual vacancy to be filled by NXT. At least three other senior NXT members are interested.

Scott Ludlam

Status: Disqualified

Mr Ludlam has already resigned from parliament. The next candidate on the West Australian Greens ticket is 23-year-old student Jordon Steele-John.

Larissa Waters

Status: Disqualified

Ms Waters has also already resigned. She is likely to be replaced by the next person on the Queensland Greens ticket, former Democrats senator Andrew Bartlett.