Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull says the High Court citizenship case is not the outcome the government was hoping for, but it will be business as usual.

Malcolm Turnbull insists the business of government will continue despite the High Court disqualifying two of his most senior ministers.

"The decision of the court today is clearly not the outcome we were hoping for," the prime minister told reporters in Canberra on Friday following the court's decision to disqualify his deputy Barnaby Joyce and Nationals deputy leader Fiona Nash.

A by-election for the seat of New England would be held on December 2.