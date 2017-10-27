Former US vice president Joe Biden and pop singer Lady Gaga have teamed up to speak out against sexual harassment in an online social media campaign.

In the powerful video, which is part of the 'It's On Us' campaign, Lady Gaga opens up about being the victim of sexual assault and to explain why it is important to reach out for help.

"I am a sexual assault survivor," Lady Gaga says.

"And I know the effects, the aftermath, the trauma - psychological, physical [and] mental. It can be terrifying waking up every day feeling unsafe in your own body.

"We are here to remind you it is important to reach out to someone in your life that you can trust and to know that they will be there to help you, there will be someone there to listen."

Mr Biden said Lady Gaga has shown enormous courage to speak over her experience and reiterated that it is on everyone to intervene.

"It's on us, it's on everyone, to intervene to stop abuse when they see it and when they hear about it," he said.

"No man has the right to raise a hand to a woman for any reason, other than self-defense, period."

"That's not to leave out the man as well," Lady Gaga added.