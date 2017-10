Three-time retiree Martina Hingis says this time it is for real, as she pulls the pin on her career again.

Former World No.1 Martina Hingis has officially announced her retirement from tennis.

It's the third time the 37-year-old will have retired but the five-time singles and 13-time doubles grand slam winner says this time, it is for good.

"Here we are for the third and final time ... the time has come for me to retire, which I will be doing after my last match here in Singapore," she wrote on her Facebook page.