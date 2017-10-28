USA's Cristie Kerr is on fire in the LPGA Malaysia tournament with seven birdies in the third round. (AAP)

American veteran Cristie Kerr fires off seven birdies in her third round of the Kuala Lumpur LPGA event as two of the Aussies in the hunt fall off the pace.

Australians Su Oh and Minjee Lee are losing touch with the leaders in the LPGA event in Kuala Lumpur as American Cristie Kerr fired a six-under 65 to take a one-shot lead into the final round.

Kerr's slim lead over defending champion Feng Shanshan of China, who shot 68 in the third round, means the battle for the silverware could be decided by these two.

The next best is Korea's Kim Sei-young, three shots further adrift at 11-under.

Oh and Lee are tied at five-under and even-par respectively, sitting in a tie for 23rd and 39th, or in other words, well down the field.

The best placed Australian is Sarah Jane Smith in a tie for sixth, nine-under after a superb third round 65. But she is still six shots off the pace.

The American veteran Kerr posted the tournament's lowest score of 63 on Friday, had five birdies in the opening nine holes of the third round and got two more for an overall 15-under 198.

"I'm just going to enjoy it," Kerr said of Sunday's final round as she aims to clinch her first title in six months.

"I'm just going to try to not put too much pressure on myself.

"I try to do the best on every shot, so that's my mantra tomorrow."

Former top-ranked Lydia Ko of New Zealand, the first-round leader, saw her title challenge all but end after posting a 70 to end the day tied for 12th on seven-under 206.

Feng stays in firm contention after the Chinese shot a three-under 68, despite only managing three birdies in tropical conditions at TPC Kuala Lumpur.

"It was really hot with no breeze," Feng said.

"I almost felt like I was going down, but I tried my best ... I mean, my ball-striking wasn't as accurate but I think overall three-under, bogey-free round is still a very good score for Saturday."

Kim Sei-young is four shots behind Kerr in third, while American duo Stacy Lewis and Jacqui Concolino are tied for fourth.