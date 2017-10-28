Jackson Bird is continuing to push his claims for a Test recall in the upcoming Ashes series. (AAP)

Should any of Australia's frontline quicks not be available for the Ashes George Bailey is adamant Jackson Bird should be next in line.

Tasmania captain George Bailey believes fast bowler Jackson Bird can play a part in Australia's upcoming campaign to regain the Ashes.

Bailey concedes that Bird is probably behind Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins in the pecking order of fast bowlers but says that Australian conditions suit the 30-year-old.

Five of Bird's Test appearances have been in Australia, where he has claimed 24 of his 34 wickets. He took four wickets in his last Test, against Pakistan in the Boxing Day Test last year.

"He might not be in the first three that they have probably earmarked, but I think he has been on the radar and when a spot has opened up he has been very credible, particularly in Australia," Bailey said.

"I think the conditions suit him very well - here. He's tall, uses his height and gets good bounce.

"He's on or around the right length. No doubt he would be well in the mix as one of the back-up bowlers."

Bird has been the pick of the bowlers in Tasmania's opening Sheffield Shield clash at the WACA Ground.

Tasmania are struggling at 6-134 at stumps on day two after Western Australia posted 323.

Bird took 2-15 on Friday morning to finish with figures of 4-61 from 28.3 overs. He also had two catches dropped early on the second day and had a couple of nicks to slips fall short of deep fielders on day one.

Matthew Wade hasn't had as good a start to the summer. He managed just one run in a short stay at the WACA Ground crease.

Bailey hopes the players know better than to think raw statistics over the three weekends of Shield fixtures prior to the first Ashes Test at the Gabba starting on November 23, will determine who plays.

"I think there are spots up for grabs, but I think the players would be disappointed if the selectors were going to look at the stats at the end of three games and say 'this guy scored 150 runs and this guy's scored 149; we're going to go with him," Bailey said.

"They would still have traits they are looking for within the games themselves.

"If players are so focused on 'this is my three games' then I think that pressure will probably burden them."