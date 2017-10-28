Former One Nation Senator Malcolm Roberts has started his campaign for the Queensland election. (AAP)

Malcolm Roberts has already hit the streets of Ipswich to try to woo over voters as he makes a play for a seat in the Queensland parliament.

Malcolm Roberts has gone straight from being bounced out of the Senate to campaigning for a seat in the Queensland parliament in the yet-to-be-called state election.

"This town has been neglected by the Labor Party. The Labor Party takes Ipswich for granted. We are going to stop that," the One Nation candidate told reporters in "Pauline Hanson's heartland" of Ipswich.

He called for Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to call the election as soon as possible. She is expected to name a November 25 poll on Sunday.

"We dare you to call your election, because we need to toss the Palaszczuk government out and replace it with a Steve Dickson government," he said, referring to One Nation's Queensland leader.

One Nation leader Senator Hanson on Friday announced Mr Roberts would be the party's candidate for Ipswich immediately after the High Court ruled he was ineligible to sit in the Senate because he was also a British citizen.

"Federal parliament may have lost Malcolm Roberts but Queensland has not lost Malcolm Roberts," she told reporters on Friday.

"The Queensland state leader Steve Dickson is over the moon. He's so delighted about having an experienced candidate like Malcolm Roberts to stand for the seat of Ipswich."

Labor's Jennifer Howard currently holds Ipswich with a 16 per cent margin under new electoral boundaries.