Chadd Sayers doubts he is a chance for the first Ashes Test. (AAP)

South Australian paceman Chadd Sayers says despite another haul of Sheffield Shield wickets, he's not expecting a call-up for the first Ashes Test.

South Australian swing master Chadd Sayers says there's not much more he can do.

Another four wickets, this time against a powerful NSW batting line-up in the Sheffield Shield game in Adelaide, again pushes his case for Test honours.

But Sayers says taking wickets consistently is one thing; breaking into the Australian side is another.

"If you keep performing, you never know," Sayers said after taking 4-82 against the Blues.

"I know I'm probably behind a few blokes now with (Josh) Hazlewood, (Mitchell) Starc and (Pat) Cummins going to be fit.

"I have just got to be ready to go if there is an injury ... but to start with four wickets was nice."

SA face a scrap for survival in the day-night fixture - they resume on Sunday's third day of play still five runs in arrears of NSW with just six second-innings wickets in hand.

The Redbacks were skittled for 92 in their first dig, with the Blues making 242 in reply before having their hosts 4-145 at Saturday's stumps.

Sayers' four victims included Test skipper Steve Smith, adding to his satisfaction as he took his personal tally to 205 Shield wickets at an average of about 23.

"They had a pretty nice line-up of batters so to get a few wickets against that calibre of players was great," Sayers said.

But he reckoned his best chance of Test cap in the looming Ashes series against England was if fellow Australian pacemen broke down.

"That is the thing with fast bowling, it's hard on the body so there is injuries pretty much every season," he said.

"So if I'm performing and staying fit then you never know what is going to happen."