Uncapped locks Matt Philip and Blake Enever are shock selections in the Wallabies' 32-man squad for their spring rugby union tour of Japan and the United Kingdom.

A knee injury to Rory Arnold prompted coach Michael Cheika to call up 23-year-old Philip (Western Force) and 26-year-old Enever (Brumbies) after strong NRC form for Perth Spirit and Canberra Vikings respectively.

Arnold apart, injuries ruled flanker Jack Dempsey (hamstring) and prop Jerome Ainsley (ankle) out of the tour.

Lock Lukhan Tui (hamstring), who was also hurt in the Wallabies' win over the Barbarians in Sydney on Saturday, was selected but won't be available for the first two Tests.

The backline also includes two uncapped players in Force centre Billy Meakes and Reds outside back Izaia Perese, who have both been with the Wallabies squad this year.

Veteran Force backrower Ben McCalman, whom missed almost all of the Super Rugby season with thumb and shoulder problems, was included after impressing in Saturday's game.

However there was no room for out-of-favour five-eighth Quade Cooper, the veteran of two World Cup campaigns, with centre Kurtley Beale expected to provide cover at five eighth if needed.

Travelling with the Wallabies as development players will be Melbourne Rebels' back Jack Maddocks and Reds' flanker Liam Wright.

Highly-regarded young Reds' prop Taniela Tupou, who will shortly become qualified to play for Australia, will join the tour once his NRC commitments are finished.

The Wallabies depart for Yokohama on Tuesday night ahead of their first-ever Test match on Japanese soil.

The tour also includes Tests against Wales, England and Scotland.

After resting many of his stars for Saturday's game, Cheika stressed he would choose his strongest side for all the Tests on tour.

Wallabies' spring tour squad:-

Forwards: Allan Alaalatoa, Adam Coleman, Blake Enever Tetera Faulkner, Ned Hanigan, Michael Hooper (capt), Sekope Kepu, Ben McCalman , Sean McMahon , Stephen Moore, Matt Philip, Tatafu Polota-Nau, Tom Robertson, Rob Simmons, Scott Sio, Lopeti Timani, Lukhan Tui, Jordan Uelese.

Backs: Kurtley Beale, Bernard Foley (vc), Will Genia (vc), Reece Hodge, Karmichael Hunt, Samu Kerevi, Marika Koroibete, Tevita Kuridrani, Billy Meakes, Izaia Perese, Nick Phipps, Joe Powell, Curtis Rona, Henry Speight.

Development players: Jack Maddocks, Liam Wright.\