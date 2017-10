A cheap vaccine has been blamed for the number of Australians succumbing to the flu this winter, with more than double the number of confirmed cases.

Doctors are blaming a cheap vaccine for failing to protect the elderly in what has been Australia's worst flu season on record.

Figures reveal more than 217,000 Australians had laboratory confirmed cases of the flu this year - more than double the previous record of just over 100,000 in 2015.

A $6 budget version of the vaccine was the problem, which did not properly protect the elderly, Immunisation Coalition chair Professor Paul Van Buynder told News Corp Australia.