Roger Federer has recovered from a set down to defeat Juan Martin del Potro 6-7 (7-5) 6-4 6-3 to earn his seventh trophy of the season with victory at the Swiss Indoors.

The hometown hero needed two-and-a-half hours to overcome the player who beat him in Basel finals in 2012 and 2013.

Federer, with eight trophies at his local event, moved closer in his bid to try to reclaim the world No.1 ranking from Rafael Nadal.

The pair are seeded as the top two at next week's final event of the regular ATP season, the Paris Masters, though Federer reserved the right to make a late decision on playing based upon his post-final fitness.

World No.2 Federer, who beat Nadal in his last event this month for the Shanghai title, leads the ATP with seven titles this season.

The Swiss lost only two sets all week in another run to glory at the St Jakobshalle.

Federer was playing in his 13th Basel final, and stands 17-6 over Del Potro in their career series after they played for a fourth time in Federer's hometown.

Federer has beaten the Argentine in three of four matches this season, losing only in a US Open quarter-final.

Victory marked the 95th title in Federer's career.