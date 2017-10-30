Graffiti on the West Bank wall showing US president Donald Trump and Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu kissing has gone viral.

The mural is understood to have been created by Australian graffiti artist Lushsux, according to Reuters.

Splashed across the West Bank security wall in Israel, the mural depicts Netanyahu saying, "Thanks for the wall, Trumpy pumpkin", while Trump’s caption reads: "Bebe your country and you will always come first my love".

The work was painted over shortly after it was completed.

Related Reading Tony Abbott depicted in same-sex marriage mural ahead of survey mail-out A mural of Tony Abbott marrying himself has appeared in Sydney ahead of the mail-out of the same-sex marriage postal survey. Someone painted a mural of Donald Trump pashing Vladimir Putin Trump 4 Putin 4EVA.

US president Donald Trump and Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"The wall is a message in itself," the person claiming to be the graffiti artist told the news agency.

"I don't need to write 'Free Palestine' or something like that, something really direct […] that people will ignore.

"I just paint what I usually paint and maybe people will start looking at the background and looking at the razor wire and looking at people stuck in here, and maybe that'll work better."

The artist is known for creating the mural of an almost-naked Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in Melbourne, which was then covered up by a painted niqab. He also painted a nude Donald Trump in Melbourne's CBD.

A mural of Mr Trump kissing Russian president Vladimir Putin illustrated on the side of a restaurant in Lithuania by a local graffiti artist also went viral last year.