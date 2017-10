Australian beef will be back in supermarkets in China after the country lifted import restrictions on imports over a labelling issue.

Cattle farmers can breathe a sigh of relief after China lifted an import ban on Australian beef which lasted several months.

China's quarantine agency imposed the ban in late July after discovering labels on some boxes of exported beef didn't match packet labels inside.

"I am grateful for Chinese authorities who worked alongside us to get us back on track," Trade Minister Steve Ciobo told the Nine Network on Tuesday.