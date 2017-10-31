A plane was forced to abort a landing in stormy weather in Austria. (Youtube: Michael Hufnagl)

Footage has emerged of a plane aborting a landing only moments from touching down in hazardous conditions.

Amateur footage has captured the moment an Enter Air flight is tossed around in heavy winds before aborting a landing and taking off again at Austria's Salzburg Airport.

Michael Hufnagl captured the plane on Saturday being jolted around in crosswinds as it approached the runway in stormy conditions.

The Boeing B7370-800 appears to steady, but the pilot is forced to abort the landing agonisingly close to the ground as the wing nearly hits the tarmac.

After taking off again the plane was flown back to Frankfurt Airport in Germany where it landed safely.

Powerful storms have battered central and northern Europe over the weekend with at least six people dead in Germany, Poland and the Czech Republic.

Heavy winds reaching 115km/h and flooding has left thousands in Germany without power.