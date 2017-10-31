Signout
  • A plane was forced to abort a landing in stormy weather in Austria. (Youtube: Michael Hufnagl)
Show Grid
Hide Grid
Image
1/
Video
1/
Audio
Footage has emerged of a plane aborting a landing only moments from touching down in hazardous conditions.
By
Riley Morgan

17 MINS AGO  UPDATED 10 MINS AGO

Amateur footage has captured the moment an Enter Air flight is tossed around in heavy winds before aborting a landing and taking off again at Austria's Salzburg Airport.

Michael Hufnagl captured the plane on Saturday being jolted around in crosswinds as it approached the runway in stormy conditions.

The Boeing B7370-800 appears to steady, but the pilot is forced to abort the landing agonisingly close to the ground as the wing nearly hits the tarmac.

After taking off again the plane was flown back to Frankfurt Airport in Germany where it landed safely.

Powerful storms have battered central and northern Europe over the weekend with at least six people dead in Germany, Poland and the Czech Republic.

Heavy winds reaching 115km/h and flooding has left thousands in Germany without power.

More reading
CCTV footage shows off-duty police officer using Heimlich Manoeuvre to save choking man
A quick-thinking police officer has used the Heimlich Manoeuvre to save a man choking on his food at a US restaurant.
Eerie drone footage shows USPS truck delivering mail in burnt out California neighbourhood
Haunting drone footage has emerged of a USPS postman delivering mail to a neighbourhood decimated by the California wildfires.
 

Advertisement