Authorities stand near a damaged Home Depot truck after a motorist drove onto a bike path near the World Trade Center memorial, Oct 31 (AP)

Radical groups have urged supporters to use any weapons at hand, including cars in terror attacks. Here's a look at some instances.

The man who used a rented ute to mow down pedestrians and cyclists along a bike path near the World Trade Centre memorial has been described as a "lone wolf." It's the latest in a string of incidents around the world where drivers have used their vehicles as weapons.

August 17, 2017

A rented van veers into Barcelona's crowded Las Ramblas promenade, swerving along the walkway and killing 13 people. Attackers drive a second vehicle to the boardwalk in the resort town of Cambrils the next day, fatally injuring one person. Islamic State claims the group as its own.

Related reading New York 'act of terror': Eight dead as truck rams into pedestrians on Halloween US law enforcement officials have reportedly named a 29-year-old suspect who drove a rented utility vehicle down a New York City bike path, killing eight people.

August 12, 2017

A car slams into a crowd protesting a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, killing 32-year-old legal assistant Heather Heyer.

June 19, 2017

A van attacks a crowd of Muslim worshippers near two north London mosques killing a 51-year-old Bangladeshi immigrant and injuring nine other people. British authorities charge Darren Osborne, an unemployed man from Wales, with murder and attempted murder.

Related reading No Australians caught up in NYC attack: Bishop Julie Bishop is urging Australians in New York to stay safe and contact their loved ones after a terror attack.

April 7, 2017

A man drives a stolen beer truck into a crowd of afternoon shoppers outside the Ahlens store in Stockholm, killing four and injuring 15 others. An Uzbek man, Rakhmat Akilov, is arrested and pleads guilty to a terrorist crime.

March 22, 2017

Khalid Masood runs his rented SUV into pedestrians on London's Westminster Bridge. Three people are killed on the bridge; a fourth person dies later. Police say Masood was inspired by extremist ideology.

January 20 , 2017

A man with a history of mental health and drug abuse issues drives into a street crowded with pedestrians in Melbourne killing at least four people, including a child, and injuring around 15 others. Police say the incident had no links to terrorism.

Jan. 8, 2017

A Palestinian truck driver rams his vehicle into a crowd of Israeli soldiers at a popular Jerusalem tourist spot, killing four people and wounding 17.

December 19, 2016

A young Tunisian rams a truck into a crowded Berlin Christmas market, killing 12 and injuring dozens in an attack claimed by Islamic State.

November 28, 2016

Eighteen-year-old Somali-born Abdul Razak Ali Artan drives a car into a crowd of students at Ohio State University then attacks bystanders with a knife. Thirteen people are injured.

July 14, 2016

A Tunisian living in France ploughs a refrigerator truck through a crowd celebrating Bastille Day on the Mediterranean beachfront in Nice, killing 86. Attacker Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel, who claimed allegiance to the Islamic State group, is killed by police.

December 2014

A motorist injures13 pedestrians in the French city of Dijon; a day later, a man ran over pedestrians at a Christmas market in Nantes in western France, killing one and injuring nine. Both suspects had histories of mental illness.

October 20, 2014

A 25-year-old man drives his car into to Canadian Air Force members near Montreal, killing one and injuring another. Authorities say the driver was a convert to Islam.