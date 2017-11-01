The man who used a rented ute to mow down pedestrians and cyclists along a bike path near the World Trade Centre memorial has been described as a "lone wolf." It's the latest in a string of incidents around the world where drivers have used their vehicles as weapons.
August 17, 2017
A rented van veers into Barcelona's crowded Las Ramblas promenade, swerving along the walkway and killing 13 people. Attackers drive a second vehicle to the boardwalk in the resort town of Cambrils the next day, fatally injuring one person. Islamic State claims the group as its own.
August 12, 2017
A car slams into a crowd protesting a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, killing 32-year-old legal assistant Heather Heyer.
June 19, 2017
A van attacks a crowd of Muslim worshippers near two north London mosques killing a 51-year-old Bangladeshi immigrant and injuring nine other people. British authorities charge Darren Osborne, an unemployed man from Wales, with murder and attempted murder.
April 7, 2017
A man drives a stolen beer truck into a crowd of afternoon shoppers outside the Ahlens store in Stockholm, killing four and injuring 15 others. An Uzbek man, Rakhmat Akilov, is arrested and pleads guilty to a terrorist crime.
March 22, 2017
Khalid Masood runs his rented SUV into pedestrians on London's Westminster Bridge. Three people are killed on the bridge; a fourth person dies later. Police say Masood was inspired by extremist ideology.
January 20 , 2017
A man with a history of mental health and drug abuse issues drives into a street crowded with pedestrians in Melbourne killing at least four people, including a child, and injuring around 15 others. Police say the incident had no links to terrorism.
Jan. 8, 2017
A Palestinian truck driver rams his vehicle into a crowd of Israeli soldiers at a popular Jerusalem tourist spot, killing four people and wounding 17.
December 19, 2016
A young Tunisian rams a truck into a crowded Berlin Christmas market, killing 12 and injuring dozens in an attack claimed by Islamic State.
November 28, 2016
Eighteen-year-old Somali-born Abdul Razak Ali Artan drives a car into a crowd of students at Ohio State University then attacks bystanders with a knife. Thirteen people are injured.
July 14, 2016
A Tunisian living in France ploughs a refrigerator truck through a crowd celebrating Bastille Day on the Mediterranean beachfront in Nice, killing 86. Attacker Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel, who claimed allegiance to the Islamic State group, is killed by police.
December 2014
A motorist injures13 pedestrians in the French city of Dijon; a day later, a man ran over pedestrians at a Christmas market in Nantes in western France, killing one and injuring nine. Both suspects had histories of mental illness.
October 20, 2014
A 25-year-old man drives his car into to Canadian Air Force members near Montreal, killing one and injuring another. Authorities say the driver was a convert to Islam.