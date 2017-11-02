Almost three quarters of the Australian public back Malcolm Turnbull's proposal to drug-test welfare recipients, a Newspoll shows.

A Newspoll published in The Australian shows 73 per cent support the reform impacting 5000 Newstart or Youth Allowance applicants, with 19 per cent against.

Coalition voters were most in favour, at 89 per, followed by One Nation supporters (80 per cent), Labor voters (67 per cent) and Greens backers (50 per cent).

But federal Labor and the Greens are against the plan, arguing it wull demonise recipients. The poll of 1623 voters was conducted October 26-29.