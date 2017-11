A Bengali asylum seeker residing at Nauru detention centre has died in a traffic collision, the Nauru government says. Pictured is a file image of the centre. (DEPARTMENT OF IMMIGRATION)

A Bengali asylum seeker residing at Nauru detention centre has died in a traffic collision, the Nauru government says.

A 29-year-old male Bengali asylum seeker has died after the motorcycle he was travelling on collided with another vehicle, the Government of Nauru said in a statement on Thursday.

The police are investigating the accident.

"Reports on social media alleging this was more than an accident are false," the statement said.

"The Government of Nauru extends its sincere sympathy to the family and friends of the deceased."

SBS News has contacted the Refugee Action Coalition for comment.