Staff continue to walk off the job across more than a dozen Victorian nursing homes owned by heath giant Bupa.

The Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation says nurses and carers began striking at 13 homes in Melbourne and regional areas earlier this week, demanding better staffing levels.

In a statement, Bupa says while it's disappointed to see a "very minimal number of union members" walk off the job, it will continue to negotiate in good faith.