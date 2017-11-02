The Wallabies will open their 2019 Rugby World Cup at Sapporo in Japan's north before shifting their base to Tokyo.

World Cup organisers have revealed the match scheduling and locations of the 48 matches, two years to the day until the final.

Australia were drawn in a pool with Wales, Georgia, Fiji and Canada or Uruguay, who square off early next year with the winner to qualify.

The Wallabies' first match is on September 21 against Fiji at the Sapporo Dome in Sapporo City in the Hokkaido Prefecture, which is more than 1000km to the north of Tokyo.

They then have a eight-day turnaround before facing Wales at Tokyo Stadium on September 29.

Six days later they will fly in for their clash against the Americas 2 team at the Oita Stadium in the Oita Prefecture, which is again almost 1000km away on the island of Kyushuin in the south-east of Japan.

Their final pool game is against Georgia at Shizuoka Stadium in Shizuoka Prefecture, which is two and a half hours drive from Tokyo.

Australia v Fiji, Sept 21, 1345, Sapporo Dome, Sapporo City, Hokkaido Prefecture

Australia v Wales, Sept 29, 1645, Toyko Stadium, Tokyo

Australia v Canada/Uruguay, 1415, Oct 5, Oita Stadium, Oita Prefecture

Australia v Georgia, Oct 11, 1915, Shizuoka Stadium in Shizuoka Prefecture