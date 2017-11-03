A Spanish judge has issued an arrest warrant for ousted Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont, his lawyer has told Belgian state broadcaster VRT.

"I have just heard from my client that the warrant has been issued for the president and four of his ministers who are in Belgium," lawyer Paul Bekaert told VRT.

"Mr. Puigdemont will stay here. He has said that he will fully cooperate with Belgian authorities during the procedure," Bekaert said.

A crowd shouting slogans against the Spanish police meanwhile has gathered outside a court building in Barcelona that is being guarded by officers from the national force.

The crowd shouted "Out with the Spanish police" and "Out with the occupation forces" while members of the regional Catalan police force, the Mossos, stationed themselves between the protesters and the national officers.

The outcry followed a Spanish judge's decision to send nine members of the ousted regional government to jail while they are investigated for promoting Catalonia's declaration of independence. The probe could lead to charges of rebellion and sedition.