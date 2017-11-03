A swarm of bees had Sydney's city slickers running for cover on Friday as the queen looked for a new home for her colony.

A cloud of bees stopped the Sydney CBD lunchtime rush on Friday as people ducked and ran for cover to avoid being stung.

The bee swarm were seen buzzing around buildings before they eventually settled for a parked motorbike to call home on Sydney’s busy Castlereagh St.

A photo of the bees after they settled for a motorbike to be their new home.

Witnesses said the bees could be seen up to two blocks away and up to three storeys high, according to the ABC.

A beekeeper was seen coming to the rescue, taking the queen away from the scene with 7News capturing the moment.

NSW Police also pitched in to help, warning the public to "beeware" of the swarm in the city.

The queen bee is the largest adult female in a colony and considered the heart of a hive. Typically she is the mother to most of the bees. Without a good queen, the rest of the colony would not survive so the bees will work to fiercely protect her.