The Australian NBL table-topping Breakers have just two days to recover from their 92-88 win over Adelaide before they meet the Taipans in Cairns.

The Breakers have racked up five straight wins since their season-opening defeat to the Taipans, but the NBL table-toppers won't be taking Saturday's rematch in Cairns lightly.

Coach Paul Henare says the competition leaders will be keeping things simple as they look to back up from Thursday's narrow 92-88 win over the third-placed Adelaide 36ers in Auckland.

"With a quick turnaround, you can't get too creative," he said.

"You've got to keep things really simple and that's what you fall back on - your core foundation and your team rules, rather than trying to get too tricky.

"You've got to be really solid with what you do and hopefully you've got enough there in the pocket to come away with the win."

Adelaide pushed the Breakers right until the final whistle at North Shore Events Centre, battling back after the Kiwis opened out to a 14-point lead midway through the third quarter.

The Breakers' accuracy from long range played an important role as they nailed 11 from 30, but it was their offensive rebounding - 21 compared to the Sixers' eight - which underpinned the win.

Henare said Adelaide's fast-break game had stretched the Breakers.

"It's like a fricken steam train when they come down at you - Mitch Creek, Josh Childress, all their guards.

"They really do present some challenges - I was proud of the boys to stay composed through some that because they're a tough, tough team and they just keep coming at you."

The Breakers travel to Cairns where they'll be seeking to avenge their first-up 82-71 loss to the Taipans, who were beaten 87-65 by Melbourne United on Thursday.