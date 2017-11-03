A UN-backed Libyan group says it will cooperate with a UK request to extradite the brother of the Manchester bomber.

The Libyan force holding the brother of the bomber who killed 22 people in Manchester in May is ready to cooperate on a British extradition request if it is approved by the attorney general, a spokesman says.

"If there is agreement between the attorney general and the British authorities, we are ready for the next step," said Ahmad Ben Salim, a spokesman for the Special Deterrence Force (Rada), a counter-terrorism group aligned with the UN-backed government in Tripoli.

Ben Salim said earlier the group was not prepared to extradite Hashem Abedi, brother of bomber Salman Abedi.