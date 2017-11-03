Signout
A UN-backed Libyan group says it will cooperate with a UK request to extradite the brother of the Manchester bomber.
Source:
AAP
1 HOUR AGO 

The Libyan force holding the brother of the bomber who killed 22 people in Manchester in May is ready to cooperate on a British extradition request if it is approved by the attorney general, a spokesman says.

"If there is agreement between the attorney general and the British authorities, we are ready for the next step," said Ahmad Ben Salim, a spokesman for the Special Deterrence Force (Rada), a counter-terrorism group aligned with the UN-backed government in Tripoli.

Ben Salim said earlier the group was not prepared to extradite Hashem Abedi, brother of bomber Salman Abedi.

Advertisement