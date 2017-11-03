Growth in Australia's services sector slowed in October for the third straight month, making a Reserve Bank rate move next week less likely, Ai Group says.

The Australian Industry Group's Performance of Services Index (PSI) fell 0.7 points to 51.4 points in the month, staying above the 50-point level signifying expansion.

"There is certainly nothing in the Australian PSI for October that points to the sort of pressure on consumer prices that would have the Reserve Bank lifting interest rates next week," Ai Group chief executive Innes Willox said.