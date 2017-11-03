Releasing Jarryd Hayne might be blessing for Gold Coast, says former football manager Scott Sattler. (AAP)

Former Gold Coast football manager Scott Sattler says releasing Jarryd Hayne from the NRL club might prove a blessing in disguise for the Titans.

Releasing Jarryd Hayne might be a blessing in disguise for NRL club Gold Coast, former Titans football manager Scott Sattler says.

Sattler believes Hayne has lost his appeal on the tourist strip and says the Titans should cut the ex-NFL player loose.

Hayne has been linked to a Parramatta return in 2018. A report had claimed his manager was seeking a release so his charge could be closer to his daughter in Sydney.

On Thursday, Hayne and Titans CEO Graham Annesley both denied the News Corp Australia report.

However, speculation won't go away that Hayne will return to the Eels three years after leaving Parramatta to pursue his NFL dream with the San Francisco 49ers.

Just months ago, Hayne had triggered a $1.2 million option for 2018 to play with the Titans.

Sattler said the Titans should grant Hayne a release.

"Nothing personal against him but Jarryd has moved past being a marketable item on the Gold Coast," he told AAP.

"His form in 2017 wasn't what we are used to seeing from Jarryd.

"He hasn't become a priority for fans to put their hand in their pocket and go and watch the Titans play.

"If you were the Titans football manager or CEO, you would look at it seriously - if he did ask for an early release, you would probably grant him one."

Hayne will take a hefty pay cut at Parramatta if granted a release.

Sattler believed Hayne might be tempted by another code switch if he moved to Sydney and wanted a marquee player salary.

"Unless he is willing to be prepared to play for a lot less, if he is expecting seven figures, he is not going to get that at any NRL club - he has to look at rugby union," Sattler said.

"The NSW Waratahs possess marquee money and rugby always want to fire a shot over the bow any chance they can get, to get another convert ace up their sleeve."

Waratahs chief executive Andrew Hore has all but ruled out trying to lure Hayne back to rugby after the code-hopper's cameo with the Fiji sevens team.

"We are committed to growing our own talent through supporting our community game," Hore told AAP.