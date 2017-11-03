A $236 million Australian space station in the NT's northeast Arnhem Land is one step closer with traditional owners finalising a 12-year land lease agreement.

Australian's first civilian space port is one step closer with Northern Territory traditional owners preparing to lease land to a company that wants to blast off small rockets.

The Northern Land Council has granted a 275-hectare lease in northeast Arnhem Land to the Gumatj clan for use as a commercial rocket launching facility.

Gumatj Aboriginal Corporation will now finalise a 12-year sublease for the site with Equatorial Launch Australia, a firm whose space base proposal is being considered by federal and NT infrastructure funds.