Victoria's euthanasia bill has passed the Upper House 22 votes to 18 in its second reading after robust debate over the controversial proposal.

The bill passed on the second reading of the voluntary assisted dying bill which has provoked emotional debate in parliament over the past weeks.

But the bill will likely be subject to amendments before its final reading to the Upper House, 9News reported.

Meanwhile two key Liberal MPs say they could vote for Victoria's controversial assisted dying laws if their concerns about palliative care and the drugs to be used are addressed.

The controversial voluntary euthanasia laws are being debated in the state's upper house, with the government trying to win enough votes to get them over the line.

Upper house President Bruce Atkinson said the research showed the majority of people believed palliative care was not able to relieve everyone's suffering.

"To drug a person to the point that they're comatose is hardly compassion," Mr Atkinson said in his speech on Friday.

He says he has concerns about the way drugs will be administered, but he will wait to see how the bill might be amended.

Liberal MP Simon Ramsay told parliament he supports the principle of assisted dying, but he wants tighter safeguards and more money for palliative care.

"I cannot support a government-sponsored bill that doesn't provide sufficient palliative care funding," Mr Ramsay said on Friday.

He also wants the "12 months to live" timeline that allows terminally ill people to access lethal drugs dropped to six months.

The Liberal pair could be enough to get the laws over the line if Labor can address their concerns in the amendment process, which will take place in the next parliamentary sitting week.

"We have a budget next year and we are more than happy to look to continue to boost palliative care options," Premier Daniel Andrews told reporters, as Labor said it was prepared to consider amendments on their merits.

Labor MP Harriet Shing shared an emotional story of her brother Patrick, who died in 2015 after a long and painful battle with prostate cancer, as she spoke in favour of the bill.

"At last his face, that I'd gauged for pain signals for so long, was unlined," Ms Shing said through tears.

But Liberal MP Inga Peulich said many migrants had fled to Australia to avoid the type of regimes that killed their own citizens.

"They say there is overwhelming support for euthanasia; there is also overwhelming support for capital punishment," she said.

Vote 1 Local Jobs MP James Purcell says he wants to see some amendments.

The major parties have allowed a conscience vote on the controversial bill, which needs 21 supporters to get through the 40-member upper house, with 19 MPs so far declaring full support.