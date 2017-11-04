John Isner has edged towards a ATP Tour finals spot after reaching the semi-finals of the Paris Masters.

John Isner pushed on towards a ATP Tour finals spot after reaching the semi-finals of the Paris Masters with a 6-4 6-7 (7-5) 6-4 win against Argentine Juan Martin Del Potro.

The American, last year's runner-up, needs to win the tournament if he is to clinch the last ticket for the season-ending event in London from November 12-19.

Del Potro would have claimed it if he had won.

But Isner was more consistent as he set up a meeting with Serbian qualifier Filip Krajinovic, who advanced after world No.1 Rafa Nadal withdrew due to injury.

The other quarter-finals feature France's Julien Benneteau against Marin Cilic of Croatia and American Jack Sock against Spain's Fernando Verdasco.