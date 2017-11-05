Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama cups his hand over his ear to listen to a debate as he presides over the inauguration of the Namgyal Monastery School. (AAP)

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama gave a clarion call on Saturday to use science for the benefit of all instead of creating weapons of mass destruction.

Science has given the world instruments to kill, but the time has to think over its right usage, said the spiritual leader while addressing a one-day conference on Science, Religion and World Peace in India's northern hill town of Dharamshala, the Dalai Lama's headquarters.

The Nobel Peace laureate added that if the situation did not change, the 21st century, just like the previous one, would also be a century of violence and suffering.

"Science brought the powerful instruments to kill. So now time (has) come, we have to think more deeper way, more wider way in presence of the world. (If) situation of the world go continuously then this 21st century also will be similar century of violence, century of suffering," The Dalai Lama said.

The Dalai Lama, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1989, fled into exile in India in 1959 from Lhasa after an abortive uprising against Chinese rule.

The maroon-robed prelate has since lived mostly in Dharamsala in the northern state of Himachal Pradesh, where his supporters run a small government in exile and advocate Tibet's autonomy by peaceful means.