Wallabies captain Michael Hooper has called for his side to improve defensively. (AAP)

The Wallabies were happy to run in nine tries in their 63-30 win over Japan but say they can't be satisfied conceding so many points.

Wallabies skipper Michael Hooper has urged his team to shore up their defence or pay the price against the looming northern hemisphere heavyweights.

The Australians scored nine tries in a 63-30 victory over Japan at Yokohama's International Stadium, which extended their games without a loss to six.

But they are well aware of the mounting challenge that lays ahead against Wales next Saturday, followed by Tests against England and Scotland.

While delighted with the try-scoring haul, particularly with usual five-eighth Bernard Foley sidelined due to illness and Reece Hodge making his debut, Hooper said the team couldn't be satisfied with conceding three tries.

"We got 30 points put on us and we've got to be better than that," Hooper said.

"I was happy with about 60 minutes of our play but we turned the ball over too many times."

Wallabies lock Adam Coleman, who had his arm bandaged post match but said he would be good for Wales, felt a positive of the match was that the team was switched on from the start.

They were up 35-3 by halftime with giant centre Tevita Kuridrani scoring twice before adding securing his hat-trick in the second half.

"It was disappointing to let some tries in but apart from that the boys were pretty happy with the result," Coleman said.

"We set a goal of starting the tour and putting our best foot forward and I think the boys went a long way to doing that."

Coleman said the team would review its defensive lapses, particularly in the back-end when they conceded two soft tries on their own goal line.

"It's not good enough letting 30 points in, even though we scored 60 so that's something we'll look at Monday."