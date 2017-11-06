Fiji prime minister Frank Bainimarama has used his first speech as president of the UN climate conference to warn of more suffering without urgent action.

Fiji has launched the UN's climate change conference with a plea for the world to do more to protect its most vulnerable people.

Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama - whose country holds the Conference of Parties (COP23) presidency - said the need for urgency was obvious.

"All over the world vast numbers of people are suffering, bewildered by the forces ranged against them," he told the conference's opening session in Bonn, citing destructive hurricanes, fires, floods and droughts.

The world must not back away from committing to the more ambitious target outlined in the landmark 2015 Paris agreement on climate action - limiting warming to 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels - rather than simply chasing the more widely agreed two-degree target.

"If we don't rise to the challenge, we will definitely fall short and expose our people to more risk, more destruction and more suffering," Mr Bainimarama said.

"This is our moment of truth when all of us in this room will be tested. We must not be found wanting.

"We are all in the same canoe."

The World Meteorological Organisation says the global temperature has already risen 1.1 degrees.

Secretary-general Petteri Taalas told the conference the latest science indicated that as things were now, the world was on track to warm by 3-5 degrees - well above the level considered acceptable - and the trend of increasing natural disasters would likely continue until the 2060s.

The head of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change - the body that underpins the Paris agreement - said the conference had never before met with a greater sense of urgency.

"The message can not get any clearer; we no longer have the luxury of time, we must act now," Patricia Espinosa said.

Leaders had to move from an era of hope to the era of implementation and action, she said.

Environment Minister Josh Frydenberg and Ambassador for the Environment Patrick Suckling are leading Australia's delegation to COP23.

Fiji's intention to use its presidency to focus attention on the Pacific region is expected to bring scrutiny to Australia's actions both in cutting emissions and helping island nations mitigate and adapt to climate change.