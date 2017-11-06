Signout
  • Sydney's Bennelong MP John Alexander may be a dual citizen through his father who was born in the UK. (AAP)
Show Grid
Hide Grid
Image
1/
Video
Audio
Turnbull backbencher John Alexander may be a dual citizen through his father who was born in the UK, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.
By
Louise Cheer

32 MINS AGO  UPDATED 21 MINS AGO

Federal Liberal MP John Alexander may be a dual citizen by descent and is taking steps to check his status.

Mr Alexander, the member for the Sydney seat of Bennelong and former tennis star, never renounced any British citizenship before he became a member of parliament and may have acquired it through his British-born father. 

"He believes his dad renounced his UK citizenship in the 41 years he lived in Australia before John was born. But of course he will fully participate in the process that the PM has just announced today," a spokesman for the MP told SBS News.

If Mr Alexander is a dual citizen, this would force his Sydney seat into a by-election and threaten the Coalition's working majority in parliament.

Earlier, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull hosed down questions over any further Liberals being caught up in the dual citizenship saga as he announced new measures to compel parliamentarians to disclose they're not dual citizens.

"The federal director (of the Liberal party) has told me that all of the Liberal Party members believe that they are in compliance with the Constitution," he said.

The new measures would require all politicians to declare within 21 days of being sworn into parliament a statement to the Register of Members' Interests that they are not dual citizens.

The Prime Minister said it was important to ensure every MP and senator took their obligations "solemnly and seriously" and was in compliance with Section 44 of the Constitution, which forbids dual citizens from sitting in parliament.

The government has been dogged by questions over the citizenship status of Liberal frontbenchers Josh Frydenberg and Alex Hawke. 

Former Senate president Stephen Parry was forced to resign after revealing he held dual UK citizenship last week, joining former deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce and cabinet minister Fiona Nash who were disqualified after a High Court ruling.

RELATED NEWS:
'This is not an audit': Turnbull announces new dual citizenship measures
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has announced measures that would require parliamentarians to declare they are in compliance with Section 44 of the Constitution within 21 days of being sworn into office.
Dual citizenship circus must end: Abbott
Jockeying for the plum posting of Senate president is creating friction within the coalition, while Tony Abbott insists the dual citizenship circus must end.
Frydenberg questions are latest twist in citizenship saga

Energy Minister Josh Frydenberg is dismissing speculation he could be yet another dual citizen illegally sitting in federal parliament.

Advertisement