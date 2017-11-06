Sydney's Bennelong MP John Alexander may be a dual citizen through his father who was born in the UK. (AAP)

Turnbull backbencher John Alexander may be a dual citizen through his father who was born in the UK, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

Federal Liberal MP John Alexander may be a dual citizen by descent and is taking steps to check his status.

Mr Alexander, the member for the Sydney seat of Bennelong and former tennis star, never renounced any British citizenship before he became a member of parliament and may have acquired it through his British-born father.

"He believes his dad renounced his UK citizenship in the 41 years he lived in Australia before John was born. But of course he will fully participate in the process that the PM has just announced today," a spokesman for the MP told SBS News.

If Mr Alexander is a dual citizen, this would force his Sydney seat into a by-election and threaten the Coalition's working majority in parliament.

Earlier, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull hosed down questions over any further Liberals being caught up in the dual citizenship saga as he announced new measures to compel parliamentarians to disclose they're not dual citizens.

"The federal director (of the Liberal party) has told me that all of the Liberal Party members believe that they are in compliance with the Constitution," he said.

The new measures would require all politicians to declare within 21 days of being sworn into parliament a statement to the Register of Members' Interests that they are not dual citizens.

The Prime Minister said it was important to ensure every MP and senator took their obligations "solemnly and seriously" and was in compliance with Section 44 of the Constitution, which forbids dual citizens from sitting in parliament.

The government has been dogged by questions over the citizenship status of Liberal frontbenchers Josh Frydenberg and Alex Hawke.

Former Senate president Stephen Parry was forced to resign after revealing he held dual UK citizenship last week, joining former deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce and cabinet minister Fiona Nash who were disqualified after a High Court ruling.