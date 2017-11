Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare has been removed from his post after a no confidence vote. (AAP)

Solomon Islands prime minister has been removed in a vote of no confidence after the controversial deferral of long-awaited anti-corruption legislation.

The three-time prime minister lost 27 to 23 after a day-long debate.

A successor will be chosen when parliament resumes.

